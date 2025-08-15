King of the Hill trolls Mavericks' Nico Harrison, Luka Doncic-Lakers trade
Nico Harrison and the Dallas Mavericks have been the butt of jokes ever since they traded Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis. It was a wild move, one that still receives criticism today.
The latest to jump in on the jokes is Hank Hill, the main character of the popular animated sitcom King of the HIll.
Hank Hill hosted an "Ask Me Anything" on Reddit earlier in the week (whether it was his voice actor or a show producer, unsure, but it was verified), and a Redditor asked him what his thoughts were on the trade.
"Thanks for the question, Lakers_23_77," Hill responded. "Well, you're right, I don’t really follow basketball as much as football. But I read all about that Luka Doncic trade, and to me it just seems like a textbook case of people in power completely disregarding what their constituents actually want.
"If I was ever in charge of making a decision that big—whether it’s trading a franchise player after seven years or, say, bringing one back after fifteen years—I’d like to think I wouldn’t just do it in such a brash and callous manner. Also Bobby told me to say 'Fire Nico,' but I’m not sure a man should lose his job over one mistake. I guess all I can really say about this is, 'Got Dangit, Nico.'”
Bobby seems to be like most Mavericks fans, wanting Nico Harrison fired, but Hank Hill says he isn't sure someone should be fired over one bad decision. However, that one bad decision was set the franchise back more a billion dollars in lost revenue, sponsorships, ticket sales, and more throughout the next few years. The franchise lucked out by landing the first overall pick and Cooper Flagg, which saves them tremendously.
Luka Doncic's Games vs. Dallas Mavericks This Season
The NBA released the regular-season schedule on Thursday afternoon, revealing the four matchups between the Mavericks and Lakers this season. The first will be part of the NBA Cup Group Play on the day after Thanksgiving in Los Angeles, which will also be the first night of a back-to-back for the Mavs.
The other three matchups will be on January 24th, February 12th, and April 5th. The matchup in Dallas in January is part of the NBA's Rivals Week, and the game in February is the last one before the All-Star Break.
