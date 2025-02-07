Jason Kidd expects Mavs fans to be 'upset' about Luka Doncic-Lakers trade at next game
Nico Harrison made 98% of Dallas Mavericks fans mad when he silently traded Luka Doncic away to the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and a future first-round pick last weekend. It's already been called by many as the most shocking trade in NBA history and, potentially, all of American sports history, as Doncic has been one of the most accomplished 25-year-olds to play the game, and was traded for an older, not-as-good star (not to discredit Anthony Davis, at all).
It's been reported that the Mavericks' ownership and front office didn't expect the significant backlash they've received, and it's to the point where they're concerned about the team's safety when they play back in Dallas on Saturday. There were protests at American Airlines Center on Sunday when the trade was announced, and the crowd likely won't be happy for this first game back.
This trade has taken an emotional toll on the fans, players, coaches, and many team personnel in a way Nico Harrison and the Adelson family likely never expected. Jason Kidd understood the fans' perspective in his postgame interview following their big win over the Boston Celtics on Thursday.
"Our sympathy goes to the fans,” Coach Kidd said in his press conference. “I understand that they will be upset. But at the same time, as a coach, the guys that I have, we have to put them in a position to be successful against Houston. And that’s all I’m focused on.”
Kidd's statement was much more empathic than Nico Harrison's first press conference on Sunday, who tried to make poorly-timed jokes and laugh about the situation. The Mavericks fans that show up, which will be interesting to see how many fans attend, likely will have no beef with the players, Coach Kidd, or his staff. All of their vitriol will be aimed at Nico Harrison and the ownership group, which can be a difficult thing to display their emotions properly when they're not expected to be shown in the arena much, if at all.
Saturday's game against the Houston Rockets will tip around 2 p.m. CST at the American Airlines Center.
