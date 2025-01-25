Dallas Basketball

Preview: Mavericks Host Celtics in NBA Finals Rematch

Dallas has gotten up for big games recently despite the injuries. Can they capitalize against Boston?

Austin Veazey

Jun 17, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) dribbles the ball against Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) and center Dereck Lively II (2) during the fourth quarter in game five of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images
Jun 17, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) dribbles the ball against Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) and center Dereck Lively II (2) during the fourth quarter in game five of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images / Peter Casey-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Mavericks picked up a fiery, much-needed win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday night, but they need to show they can beat someone other than the Thunder (a wild statement). Dallas is 2-5 in the last seven games, with losses to the Pelicans and Hornets in there, but both wins are over the Thunder. They'll look to continue their momentum on Saturday in an NBA Finals rematch against the Boston Celtics.

P.J. Washington has had big games back-to-back this week, but he struggled in the Finals last year against the Celtics. He'll be a big component of the game plan on Saturday, but none will be bigger than Kyrie Irving. He noticeably struggled against his former team last year, outside of a 35-point outburst in Game 3 of the Finals, but it should be a little more comfortable for him at home instead of on the road.

Boston isn't nearly as dominant as they were last season, including a 5-5 stretch entering this game. They've dealt with injuries here and there, not nearly to the Mavericks' level, but they're not as elite of a three-point shooting team as last season. Their stats still look pretty similar to last season, and they've gotten a boost from Payton Pritchard, so it's a little odd that they've already nearly lost as many games as they did last season. Jayson Tatum has even taken a small step up in scoring this season.

Here's everything you need to know to watch Saturday's NBA Finals rematch as part of the NBA's Rivals Week.

READ MORE: Mavericks May Need Another Aggressive Trade Deadline

Date/Time: Saturday, January 25th, 4:30 p.m. CST

Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

Team Records: Mavericks 24-21, Celtics 31-14

TV/Streaming: ABC, ESPN+

READ MORE: How Kyrie Irving Helped Spencer Dinwiddie to Stellar Performance in Mavericks-Thunder

Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season

Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter

More Dallas Mavericks News

Published
Austin Veazey
AUSTIN VEAZEY

Austin Veazey joined NoleGameday as the Lead Basketball Writer in 2019, while contributing as a football writer, and started as editor for MavericksGameday in 2024. Veazey was a Florida State Men’s Basketball Manager from 2016-2019. Follow Austin on Twitter at @EasyVeazeyNG

Home/News