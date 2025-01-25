Preview: Mavericks Host Celtics in NBA Finals Rematch
The Dallas Mavericks picked up a fiery, much-needed win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday night, but they need to show they can beat someone other than the Thunder (a wild statement). Dallas is 2-5 in the last seven games, with losses to the Pelicans and Hornets in there, but both wins are over the Thunder. They'll look to continue their momentum on Saturday in an NBA Finals rematch against the Boston Celtics.
P.J. Washington has had big games back-to-back this week, but he struggled in the Finals last year against the Celtics. He'll be a big component of the game plan on Saturday, but none will be bigger than Kyrie Irving. He noticeably struggled against his former team last year, outside of a 35-point outburst in Game 3 of the Finals, but it should be a little more comfortable for him at home instead of on the road.
Boston isn't nearly as dominant as they were last season, including a 5-5 stretch entering this game. They've dealt with injuries here and there, not nearly to the Mavericks' level, but they're not as elite of a three-point shooting team as last season. Their stats still look pretty similar to last season, and they've gotten a boost from Payton Pritchard, so it's a little odd that they've already nearly lost as many games as they did last season. Jayson Tatum has even taken a small step up in scoring this season.
Here's everything you need to know to watch Saturday's NBA Finals rematch as part of the NBA's Rivals Week.
Date/Time: Saturday, January 25th, 4:30 p.m. CST
Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas
Team Records: Mavericks 24-21, Celtics 31-14
TV/Streaming: ABC, ESPN+
