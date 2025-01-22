Klay Thompson's Injury Status for Mavericks-Timberwolves

Dallas Basketball

The Dallas Mavericks are playing the Minnesota Timberwolves on ESPN on Wednesday night, and they have a banged-up roster. Five players were already ruled out entering the day, with a few others listed as questionable as well.

The three players listed as questionable for Dallas were Quentin Grimes, Naji Marshall, and Klay Thompson, but Dallas updated their injury statuses prior to tip-off.

Klay Thompson (left ankle sprain) and Naji Marshall (illness) were both downgraded to out. They join Luka Doncic (calf strain), Dereck Lively II (foot fracture), Dante Exum (wrist surgery), Jaden Hardy (ankle sprain), and Dwight Powell (hip strain) in street clothes on the bench in this game.

Thompson and Marshall each played in Dallas' last game against the Charlotte Hornets on Monday, with Thompson even taking the final shot. How he injured his ankle isn't known as of now.

Quentin Grimes will be active after missing Monday's game with back spasms. He joins Kyrie Irving, Spencer Dinwiddie, P.J. Washington, Maxi Kleber, Daniel Gafford, Olivier-Maxence Prosper, and Markieff Morris as the primary roster players who are active in this game. Two-way players Kessler Edwards, Brandon Williams, and Jazian Gortman are also available.

Minnesota is only missing Donte DiVincenzo and Terrence Shannon Jr. for Wednesday's game, which will tip off sometime around 6:30 p.m. CST.

