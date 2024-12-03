Klay Thompson's Status For Mavericks-Grizzlies
The Dallas Mavericks take on the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night, with any win almost assuredly locking them into the knockout round of the NBA Cup, given their point differential. They want to be as healthy as possible for this game since Kyrie Irving, Klay Thompson, Dereck Lively II, Naji Marshall, and Dante Exum all missed Sunday's game against Portland.
It was already announced that Kyrie Irving would play while Naji Marshall and Dante Exum would be out, but Klay Thompson and Dereck Lively were up in the air.
Both Thompson and Lively will be available for Tuesday's game, per the Mavs' PR team. Thompson has missed the last four games with plantar fascia in his left foot while Lively missed Sunday's game with a hyperextended knee.
This is arguably the healthiest the Mavericks have been all season. Even when Luka Doncic was playing early in the season, it was clear he wasn't 100%. After a week off with a wrist strain, Doncic came back on Sunday and produced 36 points and 13 assists. If the depth around him keeps playing at the level they've been playing at, Dallas will be a tough team to beat night in and night out.
Dallas and Memphis will tip off a little after 7:30 p.m. CST in the American Airlines Center.
