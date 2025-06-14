Kyrie Irving fires back at NBA Hall of Famer's hot take
NBA Hall of Famer Tracy McGrady recently made headlines by saying he doesn't think Kyrie Irving has the best handles he's ever seen, instead opting for Jamaal Tinsley, who had a solid career in the 2000s.
"Man, I don't think nobody had better handles than Jamaal Tinsley, even Kyrie," McGrady said on the "Young Man and the Three" podcast. "I think Jamaal Tinsley's handles was probably the best I've seen."
The Dallas Mavericks star reacted to the clip on a recent stream of his, saying he doesn't think anyone moves the way he does.
He first laughed before saying, "When I see these things happen, right, when I see an OG like T-Mac come out and say 'I don't think anybody had better handles than Jamaal Tinsley, even Kyrie,' it doesn't bother me, because I'm a mix of all the great players that came before me. You gotta understand, I wouldn't be who I am without watching the guys that came before me.
"I just took it to a whole different place. When it comes to every portion of my game, I feel like I try my best to pay homage to all those great ones that came before me. So, when he's talking like this, I know he's talking about the guys he's seen that has better handles, but I just don't think he has the same movement. Jamaal Tinsley was not moving like me. I don't think anybody moves like me."
Most people would agree with Irving, as he's mostly seen as the greatest ball-handler of all time. There will always be people like Gary Payton who think he could've done something about it, but Irving is considered one of the most skilled players we've ever seen for a reason.
