NBA Hall of Famer says Kyrie Irving's handles aren't the best he's seen
Dallas Mavericks superstar guard Kyrie Irving is one of the most skilled players that the NBA has ever seen. Most people who have watched him play or played against him admit he's probably the greatest ball-handler that the league has ever seen.
Irving has a rare combination of coordination, speed, and fluidity that allows him to get wherever he wants on the floor. NBA legend Gary Payton thinks he could've guarded him, and now another Hall of Famer has stepped forward thinking Irving isn't the best to handle the rock.
Tracy McGrady recently appeared on the "Young Man and the Three" podcast with Tommy Alter and gave a surprising candidate for the greatest handle of all time.
"Still love watching Kyrie," McGrady first said, but then he was asked if he's ever seen anyone better. "Yeah, Jamaal Tinsley. Man, I don't think nobody had better handles than Jamaal Tinsley, even Kyrie. I think Jamaal Tinsley's handles was probably the best I've seen."
Tinsley was a fine player, a key component on those early-to-mid 2000s Indiana Pacers teams that had a lot of success. He stepped into the league in 2001 as the 27th overall pick and a 23-year-old and went to work, finishing third in Rookie of the Year. His 8.1 APG in his rookie season would be the second-best of his career.
But to say he was a better ball-handler than Kyrie Irving is... wrong. Irving is just at a different level and has done things that no one thought was possible. No one was really saying that about Jamaal Tinsley.
Irving could be a free agent this summer, but he's expected to remain with the Dallas Mavericks on a new contract, even as he recovers from ACL surgery.
