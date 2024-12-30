Kyrie Irving Gets Crucial Injury Update Before Mavericks-Kings
The Dallas Mavericks are in the beginning of a month without Luka Doncic. The superstar guard is dealing with an injury that will leave him out indefinitely, making it a crucial stretch.
During the stretch without Doncic, players like Kyrie Irving and Klay Thompson are going to be crucial. They've got to step up in a big way to keep the team's record and season afloat until the franchise player is back on the hardwood.
Evidently, injuries continue to be an issue for the Mavericks. While they should be leaning on Irving in an upcoming matchup against the Sacramento Kings, the star guard will be sidelined with right shoulder soreness.
According to ESPN's Tim MacMahon, Dallas is going to err on the side of caution as it pertains to Irving. They aren't going to risk any further injury for any reason.
"Mavs intend to be careful with Irving’s workload while Luka Doncic is out with a strained calf. Irving played 79 minutes in the back-to-back over the weekend," MacMahon shared.
It's only January. Over 30 games in, staying healthy for the latter half of the season is incredibly important.
The Kings also happened to have recently fired their head coach and are being led by an interim coach amid their 13-19 season. This is certainly a game Dallas can win without Irving, though it won't be easy without their two star players.
