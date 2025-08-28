Kyrie Irving's injury update is exactly what Mavericks fans need to hear
The season-ending injury to Kyrie Irving was one of the lowest in a season full of low points in 2024-25 for the Dallas Mavericks franchise and fanbase.
Suffered against the Sacramento Kings on March 3 of last season, Irving, who saw an extreme uptick in minutes after the Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis swap, was put at risk by a team that badly needed minutes from the lead initiator spot. It bit them, hard, when he went down, and cost them not just the rest of last season, but at least the first half of the next one as well.
With an offseason that did not move the needle outside of the lucky lottery win and selection of rookie Cooper Flagg, fans are eager to know where Irving stands in his date for return for the 2025-26 season, which will be at some point in 2026. Recently, Irving posted an update about his recovery from ACL surgery. He said the following on one of his live streams.
"I was in the gym, doing a little bit more. That's the second update. I was in the gym, doing a little bit more. I won't tell you exactly what I was doing, because it's all about incremental growth, but I can share with you all is that there were some good days in the gym. I'm healing up great...[at] five months post-surgery."
If there was anything Mavericks fans wanted to hear, it's that the current leader of their franchise is healing well from his ACL tear. Their best offensive piece after the Doncic-Davis trade occurred, Irving also took on a major leadership role within the team, a veteran voice that helped them weather the storm in a post-Doncic era. He averaged 24.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game last year with Dallas, providing scoring and distribution for a team that desperately needed it.
The Mavericks' Guard Rotation is Lackluster Until Kyrie Irving Returns
Going into next season, the lead guard mantle will have to be carried by players like D'Angelo Russell, Dante Exum, and Brandon Williams, all of whom are talented, but none of whom can hold a candle to the abilities that Kyrie Irving possesses. Until he does return, which is slated for, at the earliest, January, and more likely, February, these other guards will have to try to fill this role to the best of their ability.
However, when Kyrie Irving does make his comeback game, you can be sure that Mavericks fans will rejoice for multiple reasons.
