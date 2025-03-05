Kyrie Irving sends encouraging message to Mavericks fans after season-ending injury
Kyrie Irving is set to miss the remainder of the 2024-25 NBA season after tearing his left ACL on Monday night. Irving was injured late in the first quarter of the Dallas Mavericks 122-98 loss to the Sacramento Kings, going down awkwardly as he was fouled while driving to the basket. He remained on the floor to shoot two free throws, displaying toughness in the wake of a somber scene in American Airlines Arena.
Now, there's a long road ahead to recovery as Irving will have to undergo surgery to repair the torn ligament and then embark on a vigorous rehab process. Irving will turn 33 years old later this month as he prepares to go into the final year of his contract. He holds a player option and it's possible the Mavericks look to extend him this summer.
Irving addressed the injury for the first time during an Instagram Live on Tuesday. He's taking everything in stride, especially with emotions still floating around after the franchise traded Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers at the beginning of February.
The nine-time NBA All-Star communicated directly to Mavericks fans and his supporters, letting them know that they are going to be with him throughout his recovery. Irving is going to do his best to be even better the next time he steps onto the court.
"I'm just trying to explain to you guys the human emotions I'm going through, it's tough but at the same time, I put it in its proper context and proper perspective. I gave it all this season, was giving it all starting in the summertime after we lost in the finals," Irving said. "There's been a lot of change that happened very quickly over the last month and some change so I've been dealing with emotions just with that too and I'll have time to go deeper into those emotions when I have the time."
"But as of right now, I'm going to take it in stride I just wanted to tell you guys I love you and I'll be updating you guys, I don't know when, but I'm not going to get silent or try to run away from the pain or run away from telling you guys the trust of what's going on," Irving continued. "You know, you guys are part of my journey and part of my process of recovery now and I will be back and I will be better. It's going to take some time but I don't question any of God's works or God's planning."
Irving is keeping a positive mindset, calling this just another chapter in his journey as a professional athlete. He's blocking out the negativity and not wasting time thinking about giving up.
"This is not the end of the story, this is just the beginning of a new chapter," Irving said. "Injuries are a part of the business so shout out to all the young ones out there aspiring to be a professional athlete. Learning how to deal with adversity and pain and suffering is just as important as learning how to deal with success and happiness and all the good things that come with feeling good mentally, spiritually, emotionally, so when you get knocked back and you're not able to have all the answers right away, that's ok too."
"I'm going to give myself some grace like I've been extending grace to everyone else," Irving added. "I'm going to take some time to be selfish and recover and get better, get healthy...last thing I'll say, don't let anybody ever tell you to give up and don't you dare give up on yourself. Now is not the time to give up. Now is the time to root into the dirt and get busy. That's the mentality I'm at now."
In 50 starts, Irving averaged 24.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 1.3 steals over 36.1 minutes per game. Irving shot over 40% from three-point range for the second consecutive campaign.
Irving is one of seven Mavericks starters or rotational players who are sidelined due to injury. Anthony Davis, Daniel Gafford, Dereck Lively II, P.J. Washington, Caleb Martin, and Jaden Hardy are also on the mend.
