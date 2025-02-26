Facing Mavericks as an opponent was 'just different' for Luka Doncic
Luka Doncic's first game against the Dallas Mavericks resulted in a highlight-reel-worthy triple-double as the star poured in 19 points, 15 rebounds, 12 assists, 3 steals, and two blocks. From the beginning to the end of the contest, Doncic wore his heart on his sleeve with a few emotional moments, including an early technical foul and trash-talking Mavericks GM Nico Harrison after a deep triple.
The Lakers staved off a feisty second-half run from Dallas to walk away with a 107-99 victory. In the aftermath of stepping onto the court with the Mavericks as an opponent, Doncic shared his initial thoughts in a postgame interview with TNT.
Doncic was asked by host Adam Lefkoe how he kept himself under control with so much anticipation surrounding the game. The 25-year-old struggled to explain his emotions, claiming it was 'just different' being on the other sideline from the Mavericks.
"I don't know, I just played it [the game]," Doncic said. "I think the first quarter, the second quarter, I didn't know what was happening. It was just different, I can't even explain how I felt."
Doncic added that he tried a few different things leading up to the game but pointed out that it clearly didn't work while noting his shooting numbers. The 25-year-old shot 6/17 from the field, 1/7 from deep, and 6/8 from the line.
"Just go through my routine, nothing special," Doncic said. "I tried some different stuff, it didn't work. It didn't work this game but just try to go through my routine and enjoy the game."
With the initial chapter in what could be a long tale of revenge against Dallas complete, Doncic claimed that he 'can't wait' to go to sleep.
Doncic has earned some well-deserved rest following a performance where he set NBA History in the process. He'll get another crack at the Mavericks when he makes his return to the Lone Star State on April 9.
The Moving Parts Of The Luka Doncic Trade
Mavericks: Anthony Davis, Max Christie, 2029 Lakers first-round pick
Lakers: Luka Doncic, Maxi Kleber, Markieff Morris
Jazz: Jalen Hood-Schifino, 2025 Clippers second-round pick, 2025 Mavericks second-round pick
