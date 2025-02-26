Dallas Basketball

Facing Mavericks as an opponent was 'just different' for Luka Doncic

Doncic shared his initial thoughts on his first matchup against the Mavericks minutes following LA's win.

Dustin Lewis

Feb 25, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) dribbles the ball against the Dallas Mavericks during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Feb 25, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) dribbles the ball against the Dallas Mavericks during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
In this story:

Luka Doncic's first game against the Dallas Mavericks resulted in a highlight-reel-worthy triple-double as the star poured in 19 points, 15 rebounds, 12 assists, 3 steals, and two blocks. From the beginning to the end of the contest, Doncic wore his heart on his sleeve with a few emotional moments, including an early technical foul and trash-talking Mavericks GM Nico Harrison after a deep triple.

The Lakers staved off a feisty second-half run from Dallas to walk away with a 107-99 victory. In the aftermath of stepping onto the court with the Mavericks as an opponent, Doncic shared his initial thoughts in a postgame interview with TNT.

Doncic was asked by host Adam Lefkoe how he kept himself under control with so much anticipation surrounding the game. The 25-year-old struggled to explain his emotions, claiming it was 'just different' being on the other sideline from the Mavericks.

READ MORE: Luka Doncic trash talks Dallas Mavericks bench after scoring flurry for LA Lakers

Luka Doncic
Feb 25, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) speaks to the media after the game against the Dallas Mavericks reacts at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

"I don't know, I just played it [the game]," Doncic said. "I think the first quarter, the second quarter, I didn't know what was happening. It was just different, I can't even explain how I felt."

Doncic added that he tried a few different things leading up to the game but pointed out that it clearly didn't work while noting his shooting numbers. The 25-year-old shot 6/17 from the field, 1/7 from deep, and 6/8 from the line.

"Just go through my routine, nothing special," Doncic said. "I tried some different stuff, it didn't work. It didn't work this game but just try to go through my routine and enjoy the game."

Luka Doncic
Feb 25, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) dribbles the ball against Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington (25) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

With the initial chapter in what could be a long tale of revenge against Dallas complete, Doncic claimed that he 'can't wait' to go to sleep.

Doncic has earned some well-deserved rest following a performance where he set NBA History in the process. He'll get another crack at the Mavericks when he makes his return to the Lone Star State on April 9.

The Moving Parts Of The Luka Doncic Trade

Mavericks: Anthony Davis, Max Christie, 2029 Lakers first-round pick

Lakers: Luka Doncic, Maxi Kleber, Markieff Morris

Jazz: Jalen Hood-Schifino, 2025 Clippers second-round pick, 2025 Mavericks second-round pick

READ MORE: Kyrie Irving sounds off before facing Luka Doncic in Mavericks-Lakers matchup

Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season

Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter

More Dallas Mavericks News

Published
Dustin Lewis
DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined BucsGameday when it was founded in 2022. He's also the Editor-In-Chief of NoleGameday. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis has worked for NG since 2016.

Home/News