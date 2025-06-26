Kyrie Irving welcomes Cooper Flagg to Dallas Mavericks
The Dallas Mavericks accomplished the expected, selecting Duke star Cooper Flagg first overall in the 2025 NBA Draft. They didn't waste much time, putting the pick in soon after the draft began, and they had things ready for the selection.
The American Airlines Center hosted a Draft Watch Party for the Mavericks, and the team had 3,000 Cooper Flagg jerseys, with the number 32, ready to go, ready for sale. They're also for sale online already.
The Mavericks also had a hype video ready to go, narrated by another former Duke first overall pick on the team, Kyrie Irving.
"Everybody wants to be number one. Until the pressure sets in. I've been there. You talk about being able to handle the pressure, the expectations, the rise, the fall, the climb back to the top to be number one. To live in the pressure, to become the pressure. The moment, the pose, the accolades, the unseen work. From Gatorade, Naismith, AP, Erving, Wooden, ACC Player of the Year, Freshman of the Year. But they'll never be satisfied until you do it again and again and again. You see, what you've done got you here, but that's not what keeps you here. Now, it's your turn. Silence the noise."
Flagg projects to be able to help this team win immediately, a big thing considering they have expectations to be championship contenders with Irving and Anthony Davis. Those three are all first overall picks from their respective drafts, one of the few times three first picks have been on the same team.
