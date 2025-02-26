Lakers fans troll Nico Harrison, Dallas Mavericks midgame for trading Luka Doncic
Luka Doncic has been going at the Dallas Mavericks all night. Tuesday marked Doncic's first opportunity to face off against the team that shockingly traded him a few weeks ago. He hasn't wasted his chance as the superstar is approaching triple-double watch in the second half.
In an interesting twist, the man at the forefront of executing the deal that sent Doncic to the West Coast, Mavericks GM Nico Harrison, is in attendance for the game. Doncic already sent some choice words to the front office executive after drilling a deep three-pointer in the opening frame.
READ MORE: Luka Doncic trash talks Dallas Mavericks bench after scoring flurry for LA Lakers
The Lakers' fanbase also got in on the fun, trolling Harrison with a chant that echoed through Crypto.com Arena, which still feels blasphemous to say compared to Staples Center.
"Thank you, Nico!" Lakers fans shouted while Doncic was at the free line, rewarding the purple and gold clad supporters with a trio of makes.
On the flip-side, Mavericks fans are not pleased at all with Harrison or team governor Patrick Dumont. The two have operated in what can be compared to a childish manner since the deal went down earlier this month.
Dallas supporters protested outside of the American Airlines Center in the aftermath of the trade. The franchise has gone as far to eject fans from home games for vocally criticizing Harrison.
With the third quarter winding down, Doncic has put up 17 points, 15 rebounds, 9 assists, 3 steals, and two blocks in 28 minutes. The Lakers hold a slim advantage over the Mavericks.
The Moving Parts Of The Luka Doncic Trade
Mavericks: Anthony Davis, Max Christie, 2029 Lakers first-round pick
Lakers: Luka Doncic, Maxi Kleber, Markieff Morris
Jazz: Jalen Hood-Schifino, 2025 Clippers second-round pick, 2025 Mavericks second-round pick
READ MORE: Kyrie Irving sounds off before facing Luka Doncic in Mavericks-Lakers matchup
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter