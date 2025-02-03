Suns star Devin Booker trolls Mavericks following wild Luka Doncic trade
The Dallas Mavericks and the Phoenix Suns established a fairly heated rivalry in the 2022 Western Conference Semifinals, featuring the infamous Devin Booker quote, "the Luka special!" to a fan after flopping, and the even more infamous follow-up by Luka Doncic, "Everybody acting tough when they up," after Dallas lost Game 5 to fall behind 3-2. NBA fans know the rest, as Dallas blew out the Suns in Games 6 and 7, with Luka Doncic scoring as many points as the entire Suns team in the first half of Game 7, and the Mavs would send the 64-win Suns home in the second round.
There would be a few more heated moments over the last few years between Doncic and Booker, but the rivalry between the two players seemed to have cooled off recently. But Dallas shockingly sent Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers and let Booker get one last jab in.
A trend was going around on Twitter/X over the last month, where you could post a picture and expect people to understand all of the contexts. The Dallas Mavericks participated, posting the viral photo of Doncic looking at Booker in Game 7.
Devin Booker would respond with three words: "Kept their word," as Dallas said "Ok last one we swear" when participating in that meme. That post went insanely viral, getting more than 12 million views and 310 thousand likes.
This was more a jab at the Mavericks than it was at Doncic, but it might keep the Mavericks-Suns rivalry alive. We've already seen one game get heated between these teams earlier this season when an altercation led to Naji Marshall punching Jusuf Nurkic. That feels like a lifetime ago now.
Dallas hopes this move for Anthony Davis can keep them in championship contention, as he'll team up with Kyrie Irving and Klay Thompson. This move still doesn't make sense to a lot of Mavericks fans, and seeing the responses of everyone around the NBA isn't helping.
