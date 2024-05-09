Lakers Eyeing Assistant Coach From Dallas Mavericks
The Dallas Mavericks signed head coach Jason Kidd to a contract extension earlier in the week, someone who had been named in the Los Angeles Lakers coaching search. With one candidate off their list, they've now reportedly moved to one of Kidd's assistants: Sean Sweeney.
In Dan Woike's most recent Lakers mailbag for the Los Angeles Times, he wrote the following about the ongoing search for the new Lakers coach: "But while there’s a desire to find someone with experience, the Lakers, sources say, aren’t solely focused on that and seem to be open to speaking with candidates from multiple coaching pedigrees. Yes, that means coaches with established records in the big seat on the sidelines. But it also means consideration of some of the most highly regarded assistant coaches, including those still working in the postseason such as Denver’s David Adelman, Minnesota’s Micah Nori, Boston’s Charles Lee and Dallas’ Sean Sweeney."
Some of the candidates mentioned alongside Kidd last time were the Clippers' Tyronn Lue and ESPN's JJ Redick, but they've seemingly extended the list to include the names above, as well as Golden State's Kenny Atkinson.
Sweeney has been with Jason Kidd since the beginning of Kidd's head coaching career with the Brooklyn Nets. When Kidd was dismissed from his stint with the Milwaukee Bucks, he joined Dwane Casey's staff in Detroit, then re-joined Kidd in Dallas in 2021. He's helped guide the Mavericks to two playoff berths in 2022 and 2024 and has hopes of helping coach Luka Doncic and the Slovenian national team this summer as they try to qualify for the Olympics.
