Nikola Jokic Wins Historic Third NBA MVP Over Luka Doncic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic finished third in the Most Valuable Player voting behind Nikola Jokic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Grant Afseth

In this story:

OKLAHOMA CITY — Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic finished third in the Most Valuable Player voting behind Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokic and Oklahoma City Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Doncic, 24, earned 566 total points and four first-place votes, a testament to his impressive season. He averaged 33.9 points, 9.8 assists, and 9.2 rebounds in 70 games, shooting 48.7% from the floor, 38.2% from beyond the arc, and 78.6% on free throws.

The voting results saw Nikola Jokic take the top spot with 926 points and 79 first-place votes, followed by Gilgeous-Alexander with 640 points and 15 first-place votes. Doncic finished third with 566 points and four first-place votes, ahead of Giannis Antetokounmpo with 192 points and one first-place vote, and Jalen Brunson with 142 points.

The Slovenian player has quickly become one of the most dominant forces in the league, leading the Mavericks to a successful season. His ability to score, pass, and rebound makes him a threat to any team, and his leadership qualities have made him a natural fit as the Mavericks' franchise player.

Jokic won his third MVP award in four seasons, joining an elite group of players, including Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, LeBron James, Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, and Bill Russell. Jokic's impressive statistics and leadership qualities have made him a dominant force in the league, leading the Nuggets to a successful season.

During the regular season, Jokic averaged 26.4 points, 12.4 rebounds, and 9.0 assists, shooting 58.3% from the floor and 35.9% from 3-point range. He led the Nuggets to an impressive 57-25 record, ranking second in the Western Conference behind the Thunder due to a tiebreaker.

Doncic and Gilgeous-Alexander remain locked into a Western Conference Semifinals matchup, with the Thunder taking Game 1 in a blowout fashion.

