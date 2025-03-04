Lakers’ Luka Doncic sends heartfelt message to former Mavs teammate Kyrie Irving
The Dallas Mavericks are reeling after tests revealed that star Kyrie Irving has suffered a torn left ACL and will miss the remainder of the 2024-25 season. Irving was injured late in the first quarter during a drive to the basket where he stepped awkwardly.
It was immediately apparent that Irving was dealing with a lot of pain as he was helped to the sideline. However, he remained on the floor to knock down two free throws prior to heading back to the locker room and being ruled out for the remainder of the contest.
The stretch of brutality continues as the Mavericks will now be without their best player for the rest of the campaign and possibly into next season. Dallas is up to seven starters or rotational players sidelined as Irving, Anthony Davis, Daniel Gafford, Dereck Lively II, P.J. Washington, Caleb Martin, and Jaden Hardy are all dealing with injuries.
The majority of those ailments, for whatever reason, have occurred since Dallas traded Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers at the beginning of February. Davis went down in his debut after being dealt for Doncic. Gafford was injured in the next game and it wasn't too much longer until Washington sprained an ankle that continues to give him issues. Martin had a preexisting hip strain when he was traded to the Mavericks last month. Irving and Hardy were both hurt on Monday.
Doncic grew close with many of his former teammates in Dallas, especially Irving, as the two built a strong bond. During their first meeting as opponents last week, the pair they showed their respect for one another before and after the game in Los Angeles.
Shortly after the extent of Irving's injury became public, Doncic sent a heartfelt message to his friend on social media.
"You will come back stronger mi hermano," Doncic wrote on Instagram.
Doncic and Irving have often referred to one another as 'hermano' which means 'brother' in spanish. It just goes to show how close the two really are.
It makes sense as Doncic and Irving were teammates for nearly two years in Dallas. They helped guide the Mavericks on an epic run to the NBA Finals last year before coming up short to the Boston Celtics.
Now rivals on the court, their appreciation for each other away from basketball will lead them to play even harder when they match up between the lines.
Last week, Doncic recorded a triple-double while Irving put up 35 points as the Lakers beat the Mavericks, 107-99.
