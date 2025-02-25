LeBron James, Anthony Davis on injury report for Mavericks-Lakers
The Dallas Mavericks travel to Los Angeles for the first matchup against Luka Doncic and the Lakers since the trade deadline. Dallas is playing with a beat-up frontline, as almost every available center has missed the last few weeks, leading them to sign Moses Brown to a 10-day contract a few days ago. He's played as you would expect.
Dallas' injury report remains unchanged from the last two games since the All-Star Break. Anthony Davis (adductor strain), Dereck Lively II (right ankle stress fracture), Daniel Gafford (right MCL sprain), and Caleb Martin (right hip strain) all remain out for the Mavericks. Davis has played less than three quarters for the Mavericks since the trade, but he, Gafford, and Lively will all be re-evaluated on March 6th.
READ MORE: Mavericks front office ranked near bottom of the NBA in aftermath of Luka Doncic trade
Dwight Powell remains doubtful to play due to a right hip strain, but he could be returning soon. P.J. Washington remains questionable with a right ankle sprain despite playing in both games since the All-Star Break.
LeBron James is on the injury report for the Los Angeles Lakers with left foot injury management, though he is listed as probable. Ex-Maverick Maxi Kleber is out after having surgery on his right foot.
Luka Doncic is off the injury report, and his minutes are no longer being restricted since his calf strain. Expect him to try and put up a big performance against his former team.
READ MORE: Former Mavericks coach defends Luka Doncic's work ethic