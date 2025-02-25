Dallas Basketball

LeBron James, Anthony Davis on injury report for Mavericks-Lakers

Who's in and who's out for Luka Doncic's first game against his former team?

Feb 22, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts after making a basket and being fouled during the second half against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images
The Dallas Mavericks travel to Los Angeles for the first matchup against Luka Doncic and the Lakers since the trade deadline. Dallas is playing with a beat-up frontline, as almost every available center has missed the last few weeks, leading them to sign Moses Brown to a 10-day contract a few days ago. He's played as you would expect.

Dallas' injury report remains unchanged from the last two games since the All-Star Break. Anthony Davis (adductor strain), Dereck Lively II (right ankle stress fracture), Daniel Gafford (right MCL sprain), and Caleb Martin (right hip strain) all remain out for the Mavericks. Davis has played less than three quarters for the Mavericks since the trade, but he, Gafford, and Lively will all be re-evaluated on March 6th.

Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington
Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington (25) looks on during the second half against the New Orleans Pelicans at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Dwight Powell remains doubtful to play due to a right hip strain, but he could be returning soon. P.J. Washington remains questionable with a right ankle sprain despite playing in both games since the All-Star Break.

LeBron James is on the injury report for the Los Angeles Lakers with left foot injury management, though he is listed as probable. Ex-Maverick Maxi Kleber is out after having surgery on his right foot.

Luka Doncic is off the injury report, and his minutes are no longer being restricted since his calf strain. Expect him to try and put up a big performance against his former team.

