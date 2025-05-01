Dallas Basketball

LeBron James, Kyrie Irving share viral moment in Lakers-Timberwolves

One legend shouts out another one.

Keenan Womack

Apr 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) controls the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the first half in game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Apr 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) controls the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the first half in game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
In this story:

Despite a complicated relationship in the past, Lakers forward LeBron James and Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving have seemingly become friendly again over the last few seasons, evident tonight in a viral moment shared between the two during Game 5 of Lakers-Timberwolves.

In the aftermath of a monstrous jam by James, he pointed to a court-side Irving, a shoutout posted to the SportsCenter Twitter/X page.

From 2014-2017, James and Irving played together for the Cleveland Cavaliers, winning one of the most epic NBA Finals ever played in 2016, as they overcame a 3-to-1 deficit to the 73-win Warriors and gave the Cavaliers their first-ever NBA Championship. Game 7 of that series will be forever remembered for Irving's iconic go-ahead three-pointer.

READ MORE: Former Maverick to make debut for Lakers in Playoffs vs. Timberwolves

Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving
Mar 16, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving sits on the bench against the Philadelphia 76ers during the first half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Though tensions existed after Irving requested to be traded away in 2017, he and James reconciled in 2019 after a phone call in which Irving admitted fault in how he had handled their time together. Since then, they have been nothing but complimentary of each other, and mutual respect was obvious. Clearly, the relationship has continued to grow, and it showed tonight in Game 5.

Though they haven't played together in the remaining years of their careers, there were times when rumors of a reunion began to circulate, particularly in 2022-23 when Irving left Brooklyn. Though he eventually landed in Dallas, he and James met in the 2023 NBA All-Star game, engaging in a friendly exchange and demonstrating shared admiration.

READ MORE: Mavs star Anthony Davis placed in elite company with Nikola Jokic by former Celtic

Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the offseason

Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter

Published
Keenan Womack
KEENAN WOMACK

Keenan Womack is a sportswriter native to Dallas, Texas, who has spent the last 12 years in Austin, the home of his alma mater, the University of Texas. Keenan has covered sports for SB Nation, Bleacher Report, Rivals/Orangebloods, a host of his own sites and now, Fan Nation. Focusing on basketball, Keenan was on the beat for the Longhorns hoops team for the last two-and-a-half years before moving on to pursue other opportunities. He is married and lives with his wife close to the Moody Center, so they can continue to catch games together.

Home/News