LeBron James, Kyrie Irving share viral moment in Lakers-Timberwolves
Despite a complicated relationship in the past, Lakers forward LeBron James and Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving have seemingly become friendly again over the last few seasons, evident tonight in a viral moment shared between the two during Game 5 of Lakers-Timberwolves.
In the aftermath of a monstrous jam by James, he pointed to a court-side Irving, a shoutout posted to the SportsCenter Twitter/X page.
From 2014-2017, James and Irving played together for the Cleveland Cavaliers, winning one of the most epic NBA Finals ever played in 2016, as they overcame a 3-to-1 deficit to the 73-win Warriors and gave the Cavaliers their first-ever NBA Championship. Game 7 of that series will be forever remembered for Irving's iconic go-ahead three-pointer.
Though tensions existed after Irving requested to be traded away in 2017, he and James reconciled in 2019 after a phone call in which Irving admitted fault in how he had handled their time together. Since then, they have been nothing but complimentary of each other, and mutual respect was obvious. Clearly, the relationship has continued to grow, and it showed tonight in Game 5.
Though they haven't played together in the remaining years of their careers, there were times when rumors of a reunion began to circulate, particularly in 2022-23 when Irving left Brooklyn. Though he eventually landed in Dallas, he and James met in the 2023 NBA All-Star game, engaging in a friendly exchange and demonstrating shared admiration.
