Former Maverick to make debut for Lakers in Playoffs vs. Timberwolves

Head coach JJ Redick said Kleber is "available" for the game after being injured most of the season.

Dec 27, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber (42) against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Dec 27, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber (42) against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Former Dallas Maverick Maxi Kleber is set to make his first appearance in a Los Angeles Lakers uniform since he was sent to Los Angeles on February 2 as a part of the Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis trade. His last game played was on January 25 with Dallas, a matchup against the Boston Celtics in which he broke his foot after playing 11 total minutes.

The injury, which required an eventually successful surgery on January 30, forced him out for the rest of the regular season and into the playoffs – until tonight. Lakers head coach JJ Redick said that Kleber would be available for their Game 5 against the Minnesota Timberwolves, a series in which the Lakers trail 3-to-1.

Though he very likely won't be a major contributor in tonight's contest considering the rust he must shake off, Kleber does provide some necessary frontcourt depth on a roster that badly needs it. Considering poor performances from the Lakers' bigs, Kleber at the very least could come off the bench and provide some level of floor spacing, something that LA has lacked so far in the series.

This season, he has averaged 3.0 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.3 assists on 39% from the field over 34 games. He's not a major impact player at this point in his career, but his presence as another forward in this lineup could have a bigger impact than predicted.

