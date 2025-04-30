Mavs star Anthony Davis placed in elite company with Nikola Jokic by former Celtic
It may be hard for Dallas Mavericks fans to ever embrace Anthony Davis for what he deserves. He didn't ask to be traded for Luka Doncic, and while he admitted he returned too soon from injury the first time in the immediate aftermath of the trade, it's admirable that he pushed so hard to return at the end of the season to try and make a postseason push.
Davis is still a really talented player. When he's healthy (and that's a big when), he's one of the best 15 players in the NBA. And one former NBA player is giving him is flowers.
Daniel Theis is no longer playing in the NBA after seven seasons with the Boston Celtics, New Orleans Pelicans, Indiana Pacers, Chicago Bulls, Houston Rockets, and LA Clippers. He's most known for his time with the Celtics when he was a decent rebounder and surprising floor-spacer. Now, though, he's playing for AS Monaco overseas.
Theis recently sat down with SKWEEK for an exclusive interview discussing his time in the NBA, talking about Mavs star Kyrie Irving and the hardest players were to guard.
"Hardest player? If I go by position, probably [Nikola] Jokic," he answered. "He’s very hard to deal with. Then Anthony Davis, because he can face up, shoot, and post up. You can go down the line—[Kevin Durant], Jayson Tatum, Kyrie... There are so many."
Davis' offense isn't at the level it was in his prime, as his three-point shot has fallen off. But he showed in the Play-In game against the Memphis Grizzlies, when he finished with 40 points, that he's still capable of monster offensive nights.
