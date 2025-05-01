Mavericks star Kyrie Irving spotted courtside at Lakers-Timberwolves playoff game
In one of the most star-studded cities in the United States, Kyrie Irving still knows how to steal the show – even in street clothes.
The Dallas Mavericks star guard was seen courtside at the Lakers-Timberwolves playoff game tonight, likely to support former teammates, Luka Doncic and LeBron James, as well as just being a fan of the game of basketball itself. He's also been at an LA Clippers-Denver Nuggets playoff game this week.
Irving suffered a torn ACL on March 3 against the Sacramento Kings, missing the rest of Dallas' season and a good majority of next season as well, with a return slated for somewhere in 2026. His injury was the final straw in destroying what was left of a truly disastrous 2024-2025 for the Mavericks after the franchise myopically traded superstar Luka Doncic for an oft-injured Anthony Davis on February 2 of this year.
The Lakers, who are down 3-to-1 to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs, are playing Game Five on their home floor tonight in Los Angeles. Despite heroic play from Luka Doncic, the LA front court was strongly disappointed in the series, mostly responsible for the hole in which they find themselves.
Irving averaged 24.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game on 47% from the field and 41% from three before going down in March. After the Doncic trade, he was the team leader in points, assists, and steals. Immediately after the injury, Irving channeled the late great Kobe Bryant and iconically took and made his two free-throw attempts as tears streamed down his face, knowing his season had ended.
He seemed in good spirits tonight, however.
