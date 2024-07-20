LeBron James Uses Game-Winner to Lead Team USA Over South Sudan in Close Call
LONDON, England — In preparation for the Paris Olympics, Team USA began the USA Basketball Showcase with a 101-100 victory against South Sudan. Entering the matchup, Team USA was considered a 43.5-point favorite but trailed by a 16-point margin at one point before rallying back to achieve a victory.
LeBron James totaled 23 points, six rebounds, and six assists in 23 minutes, including a game-winning drive and finish after Team USA was down by one point with under 20 seconds left to play. He was relied on as the closer and he stepped up repeatedly.
After Team USA made a strong start, taking an 8-0 lead, South Sudan rallied back and took control of the momentum, leading by as many as 16 points in the first half. With Joel Embiid on the court, South Sudan deployed a small lineup emphasizing spacing and speed, often creating advantages. On the other end, Team USA was stagnant offensively, trying to feature Embiid in the post.
Team USA has a lot to reflect on after such a flat performance. Offensively, there currently appears to be a lack of a cohesive identity, while the team seemed lethargic defensively. There was an apparent disparity in urgency in favor of South Sudan.
After halftime, Team USA deployed Anthony Davis, Bam Adebayo, Derrick White, Anthony Edwards, and Jayson Tatum. Steve Kerr revealed he chose that personnel for defensive purposes, which proved to be motivational for the starters to wait to check in. The defensive group immediately sparked a run that cut the deficit to four points midway through the third period.
James, Embiid, and Curry checked into the game with Team USA down 68-60 with 4:37 left in the third quarter, placing the full starting lineup back on the court. After South Sudan took an 11-point lead, James had a sequence hitting a three-pointer and then finding Holiday with a no-look pass for a finish off a cut.
A hot streak for Team USA resulted in a 79-76 lead late in the third quarter, including a breakaway dunk by James for an and-one, a game-tying three-pointer by Booker, and then a go-ahead jumper from beyond the arc by Curry. Team USA had a chance to pull away down the stretch in the fourth quarter but South Sudan continued to battle.
Anthony Davis had a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds off the bench. Other double figure scorers included Embiid with 14 points while adding seven rebounds and three assists. Curry scored 12, while Edwards added another 11.
A triple-double from Carlik Jones with 15 points, 11 rebounds, and 11 assists set the tone for South Sudan throughout the game with him aggressively attacking the rim often. However, the leading scorer was Marial Shayok with 24 points. Wenyen Gabriel added 11 points and six rebounds. JT Thor scored 14 points.
Kevin Durant's looking return from a calf strain remains the top storyline to monitor regarding Team USA ahead of the Paris Olympics. He went through a pre-game workout but was ruled out. He's progressing toward a return to competition.
The final exhibition game for Team USA will occur on. Monday against Germany, the winner's of the 2023 FIBA World Cup, at 02 Arena to conclude the USA Basketball Showcase.
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the NBA Offseason