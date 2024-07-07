Dallas Mavericks Announce Signing of New Orleans Pelicans Forward Naji Marshall
The Dallas Mavericks have officially signed forward Naji Marshall, formerly of the New Orleans Pelicans. Reports indicate Marshall has signed a 3-year, $27 million contract that will be part of Dallas' mid-level exception. This is the second transaction made official by the Mavericks on Saturday, as they announced the Quentin Grimes for Tim Hardaway Jr. trade earlier in the afternoon.
Dallas would've preferred to bring back Derrick Jones Jr. and offered him the same contract that was given to Marshall. As things looked like Jones would be heading elsewhere, Nico Harrison and the Mavs quickly pivoted to Marshall as a secondary option and secured him.
READ MORE: Luka Doncic's Path to Olympics with Slovenia Ends with Loss Against Giannis Antetokounmpo, Greece
Marshall started his NBA career as an undrafted free agent out of Xavier and made a name for himself as a versatile swing forward who could guard multiple positions. His three-point shot started falling this past season, hitting them at a 38.7% clip. If he keeps that shooting up, he'll be seeing a lot of playing time alongside Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.
The Pelicans had a logjam of versatile wings last season between Marshall, Herb Jones, Trey Murphy III, and Dyson Daniels to pair with their star duo of Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson. They've traded away Daniels and let Marshall walk in free agency but added in Dejounte Murray. Some insiders have reported New Orleans could be looking to move Ingram for the right package, though.
Dallas has still yet to announce the sign-and-trade to acquire Klay Thompson while sending Josh Green to Charlotte. They could be looking to give Klay his own day for announcements as he is a future Hall of Famer.
READ MORE: Dallas Mavericks Announce Summer League Roster Highlighted by 2023 First Round Pick
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the NBA Offseason
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter