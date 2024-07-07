Dallas Mavericks Acquire Warriors' Klay Thompson In Complicated Six Team Sign-and-Trade
In what should be the final official announcement of the day for the Dallas Mavericks, they've officially completed the sign-and-trade to acquire Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson. And it is a doozy.
Thompson to the Mavericks completes a sign-and-trade involving six teams, 20% of the NBA, in what becomes the trade with the most teams ever involved in NBA history, including the Warriors, the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Denver Nuggets, the Charlotte Hornets, and the Philadelphia 76ers. Most of the teams included in this had to make the trade this way for new cap constraints and to acquire trade exceptions.
READ MORE: Luka Doncic's Path to Olympics with Slovenia Ends with Loss Against Giannis Antetokounmpo, Greece
The Mavericks acquire Thompson and a 2025 second-round pick, which will help make up for the one sent to Detroit in the Tim Hardaway trade while sending Josh Green to the Charlotte Hornets. On top of acquiring Green, the Hornets get Reggie Jackson from the Denver Nuggets along with two second-round picks. They initially acquired three but one was re-routed to Golden State as part of this trade. Denver received cash and salary relief by trading Jackson. The Warriors re-routed that re-routed pick from Charlotte to acquire Kyle Anderson and Buddy Hield. The 76ers and Timberwolves received future second-round picks.
Thompson agreed to join the Mavericks on a 3-year, $50 million deal and chose Dallas over the LA Lakers, as he believes the Mavs are closer to winning a championship. He's not entirely wrong as the Mavs are coming off a run to the NBA Finals. He's one of the greatest shooters in NBA history and sits sixth all-time in made three-pointers. Should he still shoot the ball at a high level, he'll provide spacing to Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic that they haven't had in Dallas.
READ MORE: Dallas Mavericks Announce Summer League Roster Highlighted by 2023 First Round Pick
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the NBA Offseason
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter