Dallas Mavericks Officially Announce Trade With Detroit Pistons To Acquire Quentin Grimes
Today is the first day that signings and trades can become official from the last few weeks of the NBA offseason. Traded draft rights, player swaps, and sign-and-trades that have occurred in the negotiation window will now be announced by the teams.
The Dallas Mavericks have officially announced their trade to the Detroit Pistons, sending Tim Hardaway Jr. and three second-round picks in exchange for Quentin Grimes, relieving around $12 million in salary that will be used elsewhere. The three second-round picks are a 2025 Toronto pick, a 2028 Miami Heat pick, and the least-favorable pick in 2028 between the Charlotte Hornets and LA Clippers.
Grimes will be wearing No. 5 with the Mavericks, last worn by Tyler Dorsey, but also most notably worn by current head coach Jason Kidd in his first stint with the team and by former All-Star Josh Howard.
The Pistons acquired Grimes as part of the trade that sent Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks to the New York Knicks at the trade deadline. Grimes only played in six games for Detroit due to a lingering knee issue but the Mavs are hoping that is behind him. If he can return to the player he was with the Knicks, 8.6 PPG while shooting 37.9% from three-point range, he would be a valuable member of the Maverick rotation as a plus-defender.
Dallas could also announce the acquisitions of Klay Thompson and Naji Marshall today. There were some whispers they could expand this trade between Detroit to five teams to involve Klay Thompson, but they kept it with the initial reporting.
