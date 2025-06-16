Lakers icon Magic Johnson outlines expectations for Luka Doncic in LA

Dallas Basketball

Apr 25, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) looks on against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first half during game three of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
Since the Luka Doncic trade that landed the Slovenian superstar in Los Angeles for Anthony Davis, many former players held varying opinions on the young star.

For one, he is an all-time great offensive player already: he managed to make five All-NBA teams in his first seven seasons, and put up gaudy numbers to support the notion that he could be an NBA legend.

But to Lakers legend Magic Johnson, the numbers aren't enough. There is one standard in Los Angeles: rings. Johnson has praised Doncic's game, complimenting his accomplishments with the Dallas Mavericks before the baffling midseasons swap.

His first season (well, half season) in LA was a flop, of course: the Minnesota Timberwolves beat up on the Lakers, winning their opening-round series 4-1. Johnson was not shy when discussing the greatness of other Laker legends, citing examples like Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal as benchmarks.

Bryant of course won five total championships with the Lakers, while O'Neal was a primary part of the three-peat in the early 2000s. Johnson said of the young superstar, “It’s great what you did in Dallas. But the difference is, in Los Angeles, we expect championships. And we expect our superstars to lead us to a championship. LeBron [James] has already done that. Now, we want Luka to do the same thing."

His emphasis on the end result instead of the statistics is an outline of why Johnson and so many other Lakers have such immaculate on-court legacies. He criticized, in so many words, Doncic's lack of defensive prowess and physical commitment, saying that skill is not enough.

Johnson's comments make it clear that with the Lakers franchise, the only measure of success is championships. The onus is now on Doncic to make sure LA's premier basketball franchise can get back to the top.

