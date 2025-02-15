Lakers' Jeanie Buss breaks silence on shocking Luka Doncic trade with Mavericks
The Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis swap between the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks was held under wraps for as long as possible between both teams' owners and general managers. We'd heard from Dallas' side with GM Nico Harrison and governor Patrick Dumont, but we'd only heard from Lakers GM Rob Pelinka originally about the deal. Now, Jeanie Buss, the team president and controlling owner of the Lakers, has made a statement about the deal.
Buss did an interview with Entertainment Tonight, saying how excited she is about the deal for the future of the Lakers.
"Luka Doncic is a very special player, we are thrilled to have him as a part of the Lakers team. But, we had to give up a lot to get him. We are going to miss Anthony Davis and Max Christie. But, you know, it’s like you’re always trying to improve the team. Get a little bit better and ultimately win a championship.”
The Lakers really didn't have to give up that much to get Doncic, as the NBA world is still surprised at how little they gave up. Anthony Davis is a great player, but he's on the wrong side of 30, had prior injury concerns, and got hurt three quarters into his Mavericks debut. Max Christie has performed well for the Mavs, but it's hard to like he and a 2029 first-round are worth what Doncic can provide.
But these comments are much more gratifying than the ones Dallas hit Doncic with on the way out, calling him overweight, a bad culture fit, and a bad defender. There are ways to do business, and everything Daumont or Harrison has said since has only made the situation worse.
Doncic has been under a minutes restriction in his two games back since his calf injury, and he seems to be shaking off some of the rust. With another week off due to the All-Star Break, it'll be big for him mentally and physically.
