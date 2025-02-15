Jazz GM believes Mavericks gave Lakers a 'gift' in Luka Doncic
The Dallas Mavericks made one of the most shocking trades in sports history when they sent Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers for a package that included Anthony Davis and Max Christie. Nobody knew the Mavericks were willing to move Doncic, especially for as minimal a return as they got.
People forget that the Utah Jazz helped facilitate the trade by taking on the salary of Jalen Hood-Schifino while bringing in two second-round picks. But even they didn't know how big of a trade it was until shortly before it was announced. Utah Jazz General Manager Justin Zanik spoke about the trade on the broadcast of Utah's home game vs. the Lakers this week.
“Look, I mean obviously, Rob Pelinka even said it in his press conference introducing Luka that it was a gift. And I think that’s how a lot of my colleagues, I don’t want to speak for them, but that’s how we all kind of felt. But Nico and Dallas, they do a great job. They obviously have their reasons in wanting to improve the defense and obviously getting a top-15 player in their own right. And they decided that was in their best interest.
...I’ve been racking my brain to figure out the last time somebody this big, outside of free agency, being traded at that age. At 25 years old. And you’re talking about a global superstar. This is not just one of the best players in the NBA, you’re talking about a guy with global reach.”
Zanik also talked about how he was happy to take back some assets from both teams, "essentially for free," but that they probably wouldn't have made the deal if the Jazz were in better standings and knew what the other terms of the trade were. By all accounts, the Lakers and Mavs didn't get the Jazz involved in the final details until they had to be known. It's a trade that reshaped the Western Conference for the foreseeable future.
