Lakers' Jeanie Buss makes admission about Mavericks' Anthony Davis

Jeanie Buss wants a conversation with her former superstar.

Austin Veazey

Apr 18, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) reacts during the second quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Although Anthony Davis made it clear that he wanted to play more power forward, he never thought it would lead to a trade away from the Los Angeles Lakers. So when Rob Pelinka was working behind the scenes with the Dallas Mavericks on the shocking deal for Luka Doncic and Davis was included, it probably left him surprised.

Any time a player is traded against their will or unknowingly, it likely messes with their emotions a little bit. Luka Doncic was very emotional in his return to Dallas and probably harbors some disdain for how the Mavericks have talked about him since his departure, but the Lakers want to make sure it's not the same with AD.

Owner and president of the Los Angeles Lakers Jeanie Buss
Feb 10, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Owner and president of the Los Angeles Lakers Jeanie Buss attends the game against the Utah Jazz at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Jeanie Buss, the controlling owner and president of the Lakers, interviewed on SiriusXM and revealed that although she hasn't had a chance to talk to Anthony Davis yet, she plans to.

"I haven’t seen him face-to-face and I look forward to in the offseason," Buss said. "But you have to remember, he’s now under contract to another team. We’ve had too many instances of people accusing us of tampering, so I have to be really careful with stuff like that."

Davis was a key piece on the 2020 Lakers that won the NBA championship in the bubble, with Davis averaging 25 PPG and 10.7 RPG in the Finals. He was arguably the best Laker in that series, even if the Finals MVP went to LeBron James.

But it's important to the Lakers to keep good relationships with stars, as it keeps them at the top of most players' top destinations when they're requesting a trade or leaving in free agency. That's something that Jeanie's father, Jerry Buss, did when he ran the team.

Austin Veazey
AUSTIN VEAZEY

Austin Veazey joined NoleGameday as the Lead Basketball Writer in 2019, while contributing as a football writer, and started as editor for MavericksGameday in 2024. Veazey was a Florida State Men’s Basketball Manager from 2016-2019. Follow Austin on Twitter at @EasyVeazeyNG

