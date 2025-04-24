Lakers' Luka Doncic reflects on time with Mavericks
Luka Doncic being a Los Angeles Laker remains the talk of the NBA over two months later, as people can't believe that the Dallas Mavericks would be dumb enough to trade a then 25-year-old five-time All-NBA selection for a minimal return. That fire only gets stoked when Mavs general manager Nico Harrison talks to the media and makes comments that make no sense.
Doncic has been confused by the whole ordeal but has taken the high road at every opportunity. That didn't change in a sit down with ESPN's Malika Andrews.
Part of Doncic's interview with Andrews came out ahead of the playoffs, which had people anticipating the rest, and ESPN released the entire interview on Wednesday evening. At one point, Andrews asked Doncic "How do you look back on your time in Dallas now?"
"I would say I gave everything to that franchise," Doncic answered. "I played through a lot of injuries and a lot of people don't know. Never asked for nothing, small things... I had a great time, honestly. It was the first team that drafted me, I mean, the trade happened in the Draft, but I came there as a kid when I was 18, I didn't know what to expect from the NBA, I didn't know if I'd be good or bad. They gave me the opportunity and I really appreciate it.
It feels like the Mavericks overlooked, among many other things, how banged up Doncic was last postseason and he was still able to lead them to the NBA Finals. Nico Harrison's new incompetent training staff did a poor job of letting Doncic heal, with a heel injury early in the season becoming a point of contention with the team and Doncic's camp. But you never heard Doncic complain about it in the media, and there's a chance he never will.
