Mavericks face massive Kyrie Irving decision this offseason
The Dallas Mavericks have a big decision to make in regards to Kyrie Irving's contract this offseason.
The All-Star point guard may decline his player option to become an unrestricted free agent this summer, but a torn ACL changed things for the former No. 1 overall pick.
ESPN insider Bobby Marks named Irving's contract extension as the biggest priority for the team this offseason.
Kyrie getting a new contract?
"A new contract for Irving," Marks wrote when asked about the Mavs' biggest offseason priority.
"Before the knee injury, team executives had pointed to him as the one free agent who had the most leverage this offseason after Doncic was traded. But how should the Mavericks handle negotiations with Irving knowing there are no teams outside of Brooklyn with more than $40 million in cap space and the 33-year-old guard coming off a significant knee injury?"
It's a difficult situation for Dallas to be in, but letting him walk or giving him the leverage to do so would be a bad move for the Mavs, so signing him to an extension should be the ideal move for the team.
