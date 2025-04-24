Dallas Basketball

Mavericks face massive Kyrie Irving decision this offseason

Kyrie Irving has one year left on his deal with the Dallas Mavericks.

Jeremy Brener

Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving reacts after scoring against the Charlotte Hornets.
Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving reacts after scoring against the Charlotte Hornets. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Mavericks have a big decision to make in regards to Kyrie Irving's contract this offseason.

The All-Star point guard may decline his player option to become an unrestricted free agent this summer, but a torn ACL changed things for the former No. 1 overall pick.

ESPN insider Bobby Marks named Irving's contract extension as the biggest priority for the team this offseason.

Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving sits on the bench against the Philadelphia 76ers
Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving sits on the bench against the Philadelphia 76ers during the first half at American Airlines Center. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Kyrie getting a new contract?

"A new contract for Irving," Marks wrote when asked about the Mavs' biggest offseason priority.

"Before the knee injury, team executives had pointed to him as the one free agent who had the most leverage this offseason after Doncic was traded. But how should the Mavericks handle negotiations with Irving knowing there are no teams outside of Brooklyn with more than $40 million in cap space and the 33-year-old guard coming off a significant knee injury?"

It's a difficult situation for Dallas to be in, but letting him walk or giving him the leverage to do so would be a bad move for the Mavs, so signing him to an extension should be the ideal move for the team.

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

