Mavericks will pay special tribute to Luka Doncic during Lakers matchup
Over two months have passed since the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers pulled off a blockbuster deal that sent Luka Doncic to the West Coast. On Wednesday night, Doncic will finally make his long awaited return to Dallas to face off against his former team for the second.
There's expected to be a lot of emotions in American Airlines Center with Doncic taking the floor in front of the fanbase that watched him grow into a superstar. The majority of Mavericks supporters were disgusted by the trade made by general manager Nico Harrison and team governor Patrick Dumont.
Protests and calls for Harrison's job have only continued to grow louder with the main piece that Dallas acquired for Doncic - all-star forward Anthony Davis - missing major time due to an adductor injury. Davis returned to action a few weeks ago and is expected to suit up against the Lakers for the first time with the Mavericks.
Dallas plans to show Doncic plenty of respect during his return to the Lone Star State. Ahead of the matchup, the Mavericks lined up every seat with a special shirt that features the phrase 'Hvala Za Vse' which stands for 'Thank You For Everything' in Slovenian.
It's part of what should be a special tribute for Doncic.
Doncic previously matched up against the Mavericks on February 25. The Lakers won 107-99 as the 26-year-old put up 19 points, 15 rebounds, 12 assists, 3 steals, and 2 blocks in 35 minutes.
The Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers are set to tip-off at 7:30 p.m. EST with the contest being televised on ESPN.
