Lakers may have to overpay to trade for coveted Maverick
The Los Angeles Lakers robbed the Dallas Mavericks clean in the Luka Doncic trade in February, getting a 25-year-old megastar in his prime for Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and one future first-round pick in 2029. Regardless of what someone thinks about Doncic, that is poor asset management.
The trade did put the Lakers in a tough position because they sent away their only good center in Davis, and he didn't want to play center anymore. That forced them to play guys like Dorian Finney-Smith and Rui Hachimura at center in the playoffs, something other teams were able to exploit.
Dallas also faces a dilemma as they'll have a loaded frontcourt with Davis, Daniel Gafford, Dereck Lively II, Dwight Powell, P.J. Washington, Naji Marshall, Olivier-Maxence Prosper, Cooper Flagg, and more as guys who can play at either forward spot or at center. That could force them to trade one this offseason as they look for guard help, but it's unlikely the Lakers are a trade partner again.
Gafford and Doncic quickly built chemistry in their time together in Dallas and the two of them would seemingly like to play together again in the future.
However, Jovan Buha, who covers the Lakers for The Athletic, reported that it would take a lot for a trade to happen here.
"They probably have to overpay," Buha said on his show, "Buha's Block". "It would probably have to be something like... Gabe [Vincent], Dalton [Knecht], and a first (round pick) for Gafford. And that's a lot."
The Lakers already tried to trade Dalton Knecht away from Mark Williams at the trade deadline, but that trade was rescinded for medical concerns with Williams. Gafford also only has one year left on his contract, so the Lakers could try to wait him out and sign him in the 2026 offseason.
