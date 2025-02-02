Lakers officially announce acquisition of Luka Doncic; GM praises his 'killer instincts'
In what still feels like a nightmare, the Los Angeles Lakers have officially announced the trade to bring in Luka Doncic, Maxi Kleber, and Markieff Morris, sending Jalen Hood-Schifino to the Utah Jazz, and Anthony Davis and Max Christie to the Dallas Mavericks. Some draft capital exchanged hands as well.
Lakers GM Rob Pelinka said of Doncic, "Luka is a one-of-a-kind, young global superstar who will lead this franchise for years to come. His killer instincts and commitment to winning championships will be a driving force for the team. We will be relentless in building a roster around the on-court vision Coach [JJ] Redick has for this basketball team and there is an unwavering commitment to that work to serve our loyal and dedicated fans. We are grateful for today and look forward to what's next."
READ MORE: BREAKING: Luka Doncic shockingly traded to the Lakers for Anthony Davis
This trade still feels unbelievable to Mavericks fans after sitting with it all day. The Mavericks played a basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday afternoon, and everyone looked lifeless.
This trade resets both teams' windows to compete. While Luka Doncic is an absurd talent, he and LeBron James probably aren't the best on-court fit in the world as dominant ball-handlers. They also traded away their only frontcourt presence.
Meanwhile, Dallas accelerated their window by trading a 25-year-old megastar for a soon-to-be 32-year-old who has rarely stayed healthy in his career. If everyone can stay healthy, and that's a big if given how this season has gone for Dallas, Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis could be a great duo. But there's plenty of reason to doubt that anyone will be motivated after a trade like that.
Doncic will continue to wear his iconic No. 77 with the Lakers.
READ MORE: Luka Doncic's father airs out frustrations after trade between Mavericks & Lakers
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter