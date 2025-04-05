Lakers provide injury update on former Mavericks forward
Maxi Kleber has yet to play for the Los Angeles Lakers since the Dallas Mavericks included him in the shocking Anthony Davis-Luka Doncic trade. He was mostly included for salary purposes, but the Mavs also knew that he wouldn't be able to play for most of the rest of the season after fracturing his foot on January 25th against the Boston Celtics and having surgery on it soon after.
But the Lakers need Kleber to return, as their center rotation is abysmal behind Jaxson Hayes. Kleber would give Luka Doncic someone he's used to playing with and a possible 3&D threat if he returns at full strength.
READ MORE: Mavs turn in embarrassing performance, lose to Clippers 114-91
With just a few games remaining, the Lakers provided the following update on Kleber: "Los Angeles Lakers forward/center Maxi Kleber has progressed to on-court activities after undergoing right foot surgery Jan. 30. Kleber will continue his return-to-play process and further updates will be provided as appropriate."
It doesn't seem likely that Kleber will play in the regular season, as the Lakers only have five games remaining. And while they didn't provide an exact timetable for his return, there's a chance he could return during the postseason.
Prior to going down with the foot injury, Kleber was averaging just 3.0 PPG and 2.8 RPG while shooting just 26.5% from three. He was lacking confidence in his shot, and it was very apparent. Hopefully, the German can find that again whenever he debuts for the Lakers.
READ MORE: Former NBA All-Star wants Luka Doncic to 'fail' after infamous Mavericks-Lakers trade
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter