Mavs turn in embarrassing performance, lose to Clippers 114-91
The Mavericks took on the Los Angeles Clippers in a west-coast matchup tonight that resulted in a completely lacking effort from a banged-up Dallas squad. Missing Anthony Davis (adductor), as well as four other players out for the season (barring a possible return from Dereck Lively II), the Mavericks came out and played well enough to keep it tied until the score was 10-10 in the first quarter.
After that moment, the game spiraled completely out of control for the Mavericks – LA went on a 19-6 run to end the quarter, and from that point on, never looked back. They outscored Dallas 29-19 in the second, taking a 23-point lead into the half, 58-35. Everything was missing from the Mavericks in this game – defensive effort, offensive flow, and most notably, a lead guard that can score and facilitate. The second half was uneventful as the teams each scored 56, resulting in a 114-91 loss for Dallas.
Considering they had two players capable of running an offense a couple of months ago, it is difficult to watch this team struggle with playmaking the way it has. They finished tonight with 19 assists and 17 turnovers, which is truly unacceptable for a professional basketball team and points to deeper issues within the current structure of the roster.
A balanced scoring attack from LA saw six players in double figures, led by Kawhi Leonard's 20 points on 8-for-17 from the field. The other players that eclipsed the 10-point mark were Ivica Zubac (14), Norm Powell (14), James Harden (13), Drew Eubanks (12), and Bogdan Bogdanovic (12). Zubac continued his monster rebounding season by grabbing 13 boards, and Harden dished five dimes.
For Dallas, Naji Marshall led the way with 22 points, along with Spencer Dinwiddie (18), Jaden Hardy (16), and Max Christie (11). PJ Washington grabbed 10 rebounds as well, leading the team in this category.
As trite as this may sound, it was simply obvious which team wanted this game more tonight. LA came out aggressive, and after the first few minutes, put their foot on the gas, blowing through weak defensive sets as well as killing Dallas on the boards, 48-39. The Mavericks also have to gear up for a rematch on Saturday night, with the hopes that maybe Anthony Davis can return.
As for injuries, as there always are with this team, Jaden Hardy sprained his right ankle (for the fourth time this season) with two minutes left in a 23-point blowout, and Klay Thompson left at the half due to an unspecified illness. The bad luck is truly unreal for this franchise since trading Luka Doncic to the Lakers, as not a single positive thing seems to have gone their way since February 2.
As previously mentioned, they are back in action tomorrow night against the same team. Hopefully, it goes better for the Mavs this go around.
