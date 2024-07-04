Luka Doncic's 36-Point Triple-Double Guides Slovenia's Win vs. New Zealand to Advance
PIRAEUS, Greece — Entering Thusday's matchup against New Zealand, Slovenia needed to win by at least 10 points to avoid being eliminated from the Olympic qualifying tournament. A victory by 29 or more points would result in a first-place finish in Group A. Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic proved instrumental in guiding Slovenia to a 104-78 win by recording 36 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists.
Doncic achieved a triple-double for the second consecutive game, with his first consisting of 26 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists against Croatia, with the outcome of being a 108-92 defeat.
New Zealand played hard with plenty of trash talk directed at Doncic, who clearly relished the back-and-forth exchanges throughout the game. Slovenia just proved to overmatch New Zealand with Doncic orchestrating a dominant offensive display while the team's defense frequently achieved defensive stops.
Doncic scored eight of Slovenia's first 14 points to establish a 12-point lead early before checking out of the game for the game for the first time. It was a strong start for Slovenia, which was kicked off by a step-back three-pointer from Doncic after attacking a mismatch created by New Zealand switching in pick-and-roll. However, it was his only made shot from deep in the first half. Instead, he did most of his damage attacking the paint in the post
With New Zealand struggling to score and Slovenia's offensive momentum being high., Slovenia closed the first period up 27-9. However, the situation drastically changed in the second quarter, with New Zealand outscoring Slovenia 30-19, resulting in just a 46-39 halftime advantage.
Entering a timeout with 3:08 left before halftime, Slovenia's advantage had been reduced to just 38-27. New Zealand continued to chip away at Slovenia's lead, cutting it to eight points with under two minutes before the break. Entering halftime, Slovenia was up 46-39 at halftime, with Doncic totaling 19 points, five rebounds, and three assists.
New Zealand made it a six-point game early in the third quarter. Still, Slovenia rallied to build a 60-43 lead after Doncic converted a turnaround jumper and found Gregor Hrovat using a full-court throw-ahead pass leading to a layup. This sequence prompted New Zealand to call a timeout. The lead grew as large as 19 after Doncic used a series of between the legs dribbles to get to the rim for a scoop finish.
With a large faction of Slovenian fans chanting "MVP!" during his trip to the free throw line, Doncic made both to put the team up by an 18-point margin before checking out with around four minutes left in the third period. Without Doncic on the court, Slovenia continued to add to the lead, going up by as many as 25 after Klemen Prepelic converted a three-pointer to cap off the impressive stretch.
New Zealand did not relent as a three-pointer before the third quarter ended reduced Slovenia's lead to 17. However, Doncic hit a catch-and-shoot three-pointer before the buzzer to extend Slovenia's lead to 20 after missing a step-back on the previous possession. He'd already scored 31 points at this point with his team being up 77-57.
Doncic converted a step-back from beyond the arc to begin the final period. However, Doncic and Slovenia cooled off from the perimeter again while New Zealand heated up, resulting in Slovenia's advantage being reduced to 15 late in the fourth quarter. The perimeter shooting flurry continued for New Zealand, but Slovenia scored inside the arc enough to maintain a comfortable advantage.
Slovenia was motivated to run up the score to finish first in Group A, leading by as many as 25 points with under a minute left to play. Doncic drew a foul with 19.8 seconds left from behind the three-point line, which was challenged and upgraded. He made two of three free throws to grow the lead to 27. Multiple missed three-point attempts on Slovenia's final trip down the floor prevented them from winning by the necessary 29-point margin to end with a first-place finish in Group A.
Slovenia is now headed for a matchup against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Greek national team in the semifinals. The winner of that game would advance to the final with a chance to compete for the one and only Olympic bid from this tournament.
