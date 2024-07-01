Inside Mavericks' Successful Pursuit to Pair Klay Thompson with Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving
The Dallas Mavericks did not stay complacent after an NBA Finals appearance. They added four-time champion Klay Thompson after his fallout with the Golden State Warriors despite LeBron James's recruiting efforts to lure him to the Los Angeles Lakers.
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Thompson will join the Mavericks on a three-year, $50 million contract facilitated by a sign-and-trade deal involving the Warriors and Charlotte Hornets. Josh Green will be sent to Charlotte in this transaction, while Dallas will receive two second-round picks from the Hornets.
A player must agree to a contract at least three years in length to be eligible for a sign-and-trade. Thompson, who averaged 17.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.3 assists this season, did so without an option included in the deal. From a compensation standpoint, he signed for less on the surface. Still, the difference in taxes in Texas versus California was considered, along with just how close Dallas was to being a championship team.
The Lakers were naturally a strong draw for Thompson. His father, Mychal, not only played for the organization from 1987 to 1991 but is currently a radio broadcaster. James did his best to recruit Thompson shortly after free agency opened. Considering they are coming off a first-round exit that ended in five games against the Denver Nuggets, Thompson likely viewed joining the Mavericks as a better option to compete for what would be his fifth championship.
The Mavericks reportedly met with Thompson, including Irving, in Los Angeles to help draw Thompson's interest. Irving had no shortage of duels in the NBA Finals with Thompson when the Cleveland Cavaliers and Warriors. Irving's recruiting execution doesn't come as a surprise, considering during his free agency last summer and in closed meetings, he's provided input on who he wants to play with, highlighting options in future free agency classes.
With the Mavericks recruiting Thompson to start on the wing alongside Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, it made the quick decision from Derrick Jones Jr. to join the LA Clippers in free agency on a three-year, $30 million following Paul George's departure clearer. Jones will surely get more opportunity with the Clippers to play heavier minutes to continue the momentum coming off a career year.
The Mavericks front office went to work on multiple plans based on potential outcomes, keeping them prepared for Jones' departure. Dallas already got a deal lined up with Naji Marshall before it was announced that Jones was signing elsewhere. Marshall agreed to a three-year, $27 million contract.
One of the factors in the Mavericks' sign-and-trade deal for Thompson that shouldn't be overlooked is how Dallas navigated moving off Tim Hardaway Jr.'s contract to the Detroit Pistons by attaching three second-round picks. It unlocked the $12.9 million non-taxpayer mid-level exception and brought back Quentin Grimes, providing Dallas with a replacement for Green before his exit.
With Thompson, Marshall, and Grimes in the fold, the Mavericks continued their recent roster improvement efforts to build around Doncic and Irving. The turnaround began with acquiring Dereck Lively II in last year's draft after trading down from 10th to 12th in the order. Not staying complacent with the roster ahead of the midseason trade deadline brought P.J. Washington and Daniel Gafford.
The Mavericks reaching the NBA Finals provides as clear of a signal as ever to be aggressive in maximizing the talent on the roster. Thompson may not be the defender he once was, but he's still one of the league's most dynamic shooting threats who commands a strong respect from the defense. Dallas dealt with underwhelming shooting in the Finals against the Boston Celtics, while often not having the defense's respect for Jones' shooting threat.
The Mavericks have seen just how dangerous of a team they can be when Hardaway was converting at a high clip from deep next to Doncic and Irving or even when filling in for one of them when injured. Replacing him with Thompson, who has a proven track record as a historically great shooter, is a more impactful threat in off-ball screening actions and basic pick-and-roll scoring than Hardaway while being a slightly taller and bigger framed defensive option. The combination should bode well for Dallas barring unforeseen decline.
Thompson, 34, provides reason for the Mavericks to be optimistic about his impact throughout this contract since he will be playing next to one of the NBA's most electrifying playmakers in Doncic. It doesn't hurt to have Irving commanding hefty defensive attention either. The key will be how much defensive impact can Thompson bring to the table from here on out.
