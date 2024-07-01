Report: Superstar Kyrie Irving Helped Recruit Klay Thompson to the Dallas Mavericks
The Dallas Mavericks sent shockwaves around the NBA on Monday, agreeing to a sign-and-trade to bring the four-time champion Klay Thompson to Dallas. While details about the full trade are still coming out, one thing that is known is the lengths the Mavericks went through to make Thompson feel wanted.
ESPN reported on Sunday evening that Thompson felt disrespected by the Warriors during contract negotiations last offseason, and wanted to feel valued during this process. Who better than to help recruit for the Mavericks in that situation than Kyrie Irving?
Marc Stein has reported that the Mavericks and Lakers met with Thompson in Los Angeles Sunday night, where the Mavs hashed out the details of the contract. Meanwhile, former USA Basketball teammate Kyrie Irving helped to recruit Thompson to Dallas to counter LeBron James. Thompson eventually chose less money and fewer years to come to Dallas.
READ MORE: Warriors' Klay Thompson Chooses Dallas Mavericks Over Los Angeles Lakers
Irving had well-documented fall-outs with the Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets when he was traded to Dallas, leaving most people to cast Irving aside as a winning player. The Mavericks made him feel wanted and valued in contract negotiations and throughout the regular season, and he responded by helping the team to the NBA Finals. Now they're hoping the same will be true for Thompson.
Thompson and Irving are also the two biggest names signed to the ANTA shoe line, which helps their connection off the court. While Klay Thompson isn't the same player he was at the height of the Warriors' championship run, he will still be a much-needed shooting presence for the Mavs and is hoping to win a fifth championship in his three years in town.
READ MORE: Key Dallas Mavericks Free Agent Agrees to Sign With LA Clippers
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the NBA Offseason
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter