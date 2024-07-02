Golden State Warriors Release Statement On Klay Thompson's Departure to Dallas Mavericks
The Dallas Mavericks made a big move on Monday, agreeing to a 3-year, $50 million deal with future Hall of Famer Klay Thompson. The sharpshooter chose the Mavs over the Los Angeles Lakers, believing the Mavs are closer to winning a championship, and wants to add a 5th ring to his collection.
After only ever playing for the Warriors in his 13-year career, winning four championships in the process, it was a little surprising to see him walk away from the franchise. With all he's given to the franchise and vice versa, the Warriors released a statement Monday evening on his departure to the Mavericks.
READ MORE: Warriors' Klay Thompson Chooses Dallas Mavericks Over Los Angeles Lakers
"We can't overstate Klay Thompson's incredible and legendary contributions with the Warriors during his 13 years with the team, highlighted by four (4) championships, six (6) trips to the NBA Finals, five (5) NBA All-Star Game appearances and several NBA records, including the most points ever scored in a quarter in NBA History (37) and the most 3-point field goals in a game (14). The amount of joy and happiness that Klay provided Warriors fans, Bay Area natives, and Dub Nation supporters all around the world has been immense and cannot be minimized. His penchant for delivering in pressurized situations on the biggest stage, including many Game 6 heroics, has helped define a career. Klay's legacy will live on forever and we look forward to the day we can retire his #11 jersey at Chase Center, where he will join a host of Warriors immortals, including those who helped shape this recent dynasty -- himself included.
"We thank Klay for his contributions and wish him the best as another chapter in his journey is written."
To complete the acquisition, the Mavericks sent Josh Green to the Charlotte Hornets, with some second-round picks swapped around between all teams. Thompson should give Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving a caliber of shooting threat that neither has played with in their careers to this point. He's coming off a season averaging 17.9 PPG and shooting 38.7% from 3-point range; if he can provide the Mavericks with that kind of play, it'll make everything easier for the two superstars.
READ MORE: Inside Mavericks' Successful Pursuit to Pair Klay Thompson with Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the NBA Offseason
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter