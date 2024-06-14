Dallas Basketball

Luka Doncic Apologizes to Mavericks Teammates After Fouling Out of Game 3 of NBA Finals: 'That's My Bad'

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic picked up a sixth foul after the team went on a massive run to go from trailing by 21 points to only three with about four minutes left in Game 3.

Grant Afseth

Jun 12, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) awaits the result of a challenge before fouling out of the game against the Boston Celtics during the fourth quarter during game three of the 2024 NBA Finals at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports / Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
DALLAS — Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic was the focus of national criticism for his performance in Game 3 against the Boston Celtics. He fouled out with over four minutes left in the fourth quarter after a 20-2 run, which put the Mavs from trailing by 21 points earlier in the period to only being down by three.

Doncic, who finished with 27 points, six rebounds, and six assists, mentioned in an interview with ESPN’s Malika Andrews that fouling out. “Yeah, of course [I let them down],” he said. “[Fouling out] wasn’t the smartest thing to do, especially in this situation. It’s the finals, you’ve got to give everything.”

Doncic later told Andrews that he apologized to his teammates after the game. “[I told them] that’s my bad. I can’t do that, especially in the NBA Finals,” he said. “Regular season’s a little bit different, but [you] can’t really do that in the finals.”

Jun 12, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) awaits the result of a challenge before fouling out of the game against the Boston Celtics during the fourth quarter during game three of the 2024 NBA Finals at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports / Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The final foul involved Doncic being called for a blocking foul on Jaylen Brown while trying to take a charge in space. After the play, Mavericks coach Jason Kidd unsuccessfully used a coach's challenges, but the call was upheld. The Mavericks lost 106-99, falling into a 3-0 hole, a position no team has ever rallied from in a series.

Doncic picked up four fouls in a short span before ultimately fouling out. It's only the third time he's fouled out in an NBA game. He told reporters in his postgame interview that he felt the officiating crew didn't allow for a physical play style.

“We couldn’t play physical,” Doncic said. “I don’t want to say nothing. You know, six fouls in the NBA Finals, basically I’m like this.” Doncic also gestured with both hands with his palms out. “C’mon, man. [Be] Better than that.”

National media personalities criticized Doncic for his comments and his on-court interactions with officials throughout games, which sometimes led to 5-on-4 situations for his teammates to handle. Doncic later told Andrews that he apologized to his teammates after the game.

Doncic has been dealing with multiple injuries during the Finals, including a thoracic contusion, left ankle soreness, and a right knee sprain. He reportedly received a pain-killing injection before Game 2.

“There are just no excuses. I never have excuses. I know it’s a lot,” Doncic said. “A lot of people are banged up. At the end of the day, it’s a lot of games to play.”

Grant Afseth is a Dallas Mavericks reporter for MavericksGameday.com and an NBA reporter for NBA Analysis Network. He previously covered the Indiana Pacers and NBA for CNHI's Kokomo Tribune and various NBA teams for USA TODAY Sports Media Group. Follow him on Twitter (@grantafseth), Facebook (@grantgafseth), and YouTube (@grantafseth). You can reach Grant at grantafseth35@gmail.com.

