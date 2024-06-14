Luka Doncic Apologizes to Mavericks Teammates After Fouling Out of Game 3 of NBA Finals: 'That's My Bad'
DALLAS — Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic was the focus of national criticism for his performance in Game 3 against the Boston Celtics. He fouled out with over four minutes left in the fourth quarter after a 20-2 run, which put the Mavs from trailing by 21 points earlier in the period to only being down by three.
Doncic, who finished with 27 points, six rebounds, and six assists, mentioned in an interview with ESPN’s Malika Andrews that fouling out. “Yeah, of course [I let them down],” he said. “[Fouling out] wasn’t the smartest thing to do, especially in this situation. It’s the finals, you’ve got to give everything.”
Doncic later told Andrews that he apologized to his teammates after the game. “[I told them] that’s my bad. I can’t do that, especially in the NBA Finals,” he said. “Regular season’s a little bit different, but [you] can’t really do that in the finals.”
The final foul involved Doncic being called for a blocking foul on Jaylen Brown while trying to take a charge in space. After the play, Mavericks coach Jason Kidd unsuccessfully used a coach's challenges, but the call was upheld. The Mavericks lost 106-99, falling into a 3-0 hole, a position no team has ever rallied from in a series.
Doncic picked up four fouls in a short span before ultimately fouling out. It's only the third time he's fouled out in an NBA game. He told reporters in his postgame interview that he felt the officiating crew didn't allow for a physical play style.
“We couldn’t play physical,” Doncic said. “I don’t want to say nothing. You know, six fouls in the NBA Finals, basically I’m like this.” Doncic also gestured with both hands with his palms out. “C’mon, man. [Be] Better than that.”
Doncic has been dealing with multiple injuries during the Finals, including a thoracic contusion, left ankle soreness, and a right knee sprain. He reportedly received a pain-killing injection before Game 2.
“There are just no excuses. I never have excuses. I know it’s a lot,” Doncic said. “A lot of people are banged up. At the end of the day, it’s a lot of games to play.”
