Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic Unveils Jordan 'Luka 3' Sneakers for NBA Playoffs
DALLAS — Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic is set to showcase a fresh design of his Jordan Luka 3 sneakers during the NBA playoffs, per Nick DePaula of Boardroom.
Doncic is expected to sport his latest signature sneakers this Sunday as the Mavericks kick off their 2023 playoff campaign against the Los Angeles Clippers.
The official reveal of the Luka 3 occurred this past Monday. The sneakers are slated for a public release in July. The launch of the Luka 3 marks the third installment in Doncic's exclusive line of signature shoes, following last June's release of the Luka 2.
The inspiration behind these shoes traces back to Doncic's custom 1968 Chevy Camaro, which notably features his Jordan signature logo under the hood.
These shoes are adorned in vibrant shades of mint, purple, and pink, designed to evoke the electrifying ambiance of a sports car's dashboard at night.
"This design being inspired by cars is fun," Doncic told DePaula. "It's about the speed and control you need on the court, just like on the road."
Orlando Magic's Paolo Banchero and Dallas Wings' Satou Sabally will sport a special edition of the Luka 3, according to further details from DePaula.
In a conversation with Nick Remsen from Esquire, Doncic detailed how he's actively involved in the design process, meeting regularly with Jordan to refine the final look.
"I have meetings with Jordan every few months," Doncic told Remsen. "They put options up on a screen, and I tell them what I like and what I don't like. It's how we get to the final product."
The Luka 3 incorporates Jordan Brand's Isoplate technology, aimed at stabilizing the foot within the sneaker. This model boasts a lighter and wider frame compared to its predecessors, Logan Fairbrother from Hypebeast reported.
Doncic signed a five-year contract extension last August to reaffirm his dedication to Jordan Brand, ensuring his collaboration with the brand continues through at least 2029, as reported by NBA insider Marc Stein. Doncic's relationship with Jordan Brand started in December 2019.
Doncic averaged 33.9 points, 9.8 assists and 9.2 rebounds in 70 games, making him a prime candidate for an All-NBA First-Team nod for a fifth consecutive season.