Luka Doncic decisively shuts down rumors about contract extension with Mavericks
Luka Doncic had his introductory press conference with the Los Angeles Lakers early on Tuesday after this weekend's shocking trade. Just like everyone else, Doncic thought he'd be in a Dallas Mavericks uniform for the rest of his career. Part of the reason given by GM Nico Harrison is he wanted to get ahead of what could possibly be a "tumultuous summer" in negotiations with Doncic.
The way Harrison phrased it made it seem like there was some doubt that Doncic would sign an extension offered to him, or there could have been some murmurs behind the scenes that he was angling his way out of town.
Doncic was asked about this point-blank in Tuesday's press conference and was shaking his head before the question of if he ever indicated that he wouldn't sign the extension was done being asked. His only response: "Absolutely not. Easy answer."
READ MORE: Anthony Davis shares excitement to play alongside Kyrie Irving with Dallas Mavericks
Doncic was in line to sign a five-year supermax contract extension worth over $345 million this summer, and by all accounts on his side, he would've accepted that deal. Now, the most he can make is four years, $228 million on his next extension, and it's no longer a guarantee that he'll sign it.
Nico Harrison even confirmed in his press conference on Sunday that he never received any verbal indication that Doncic wouldn't sign an extension or ask for a trade but pulled the trigger anyway, which makes it even more baffling.
The Full Breakdown Of The Luka Doncic Trade
Mavericks: Anthony Davis, Max Christie, 2029 Lakers first-round pick
Lakers: Luka Doncic, Maxi Kleber, Markieff Morris
Jazz: Jalen Hood-Schifino, 2025 Clippers second-round pick, 2025 Mavericks second-round pick
READ MORE: 'Dream come true'... Luka Doncic reacts to playing with LeBron James on Lakers
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter