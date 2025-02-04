'Dream come true'... Luka Doncic reacts to playing with LeBron James on Lakers
Luka Doncic had his introductory press conference on Tuesday after the Dallas Mavericks shockingly traded him to the Los Angeles Lakers over the weekend, pairing him with LeBron James, one of the greatest players in NBA history. James has always been very complimentary of Doncic, and the same goes for Doncic, who grew up watching James as a kid in Europe.
Doncic was asked about what it means to play with LeBron after this trade: "It's like a dream come true, I've always looked up to him. There's so many things I can learn from him and I'm just excited, just to learn everything. Now, I get to play with him; it's an amazing feeling."
Doncic also revealed that LeBron called him immediately after the trade was announced, saying, "He called me right away. He was in New York, so he called me right away. We didn't talk much, he said, 'I understand what you're feeling,' but that was really nice of him to call me right away and welcome me to L.A."
It will take some time to get used to seeing Doncic in a Lakers jersey and playing alongside LeBron James, one of the two greatest players in NBA history. For Mavs fans, seeing Doncic play for another franchise is going to sting for a long time, especially if they win a championship before Dallas does with this new aging core of Kyrie Irving, Anthony Davis, and Klay Thompson.
The Full Breakdown Of The Luka Doncic Trade
Mavericks: Anthony Davis, Max Christie, 2029 Lakers first-round pick
Lakers: Luka Doncic, Maxi Kleber, Markieff Morris
Jazz: Jalen Hood-Schifino, 2025 Clippers second-round pick, 2025 Mavericks second-round pick
