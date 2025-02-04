Anthony Davis shares excitement to play alongside Kyrie Irving with Dallas Mavericks
The No. 1 overall picks in the 2011 and 2012 NBA Drafts are now teammates in Dallas, which is something that Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving have wanted for quite some time. Over the weekend, the Mavericks and Lakers shocked the league by swapping Davis and Luka Doncic, making a massive move leading up to the trade deadline.
Davis is doing his best to move on from the surprising decision as he prepares to play for the third different franchise of his professional career. One thing that provides him some comfort is that he'll be suiting up alongside Irving.
While speaking to the media at shootaround prior to the Mavericks' road game against Philadelphia, Davis revealed that he and Irving previously discussed teaming up. It didn't end up working out seven years ago but now they'll have that opportunity in blue and white.
“I’m very excited. Me and [Kyrie] talked about this, I think in 2018 when I asked for a trade from New Orleans. He was in Boston at the time. He ended up leaving and going to Brooklyn," Davis said according to The Athletic's Christian Clark. "But we have wanted to play alongside each other for a very long time. Now we have an opportunity to do so.”
READ MORE: BREAKING: Luka Doncic shockingly traded to the Lakers for Anthony Davis
Davis and Irving could take the floor as teammates for the first time later this week when the Mavericks take on the Boston Celtics on Thursday or the Houston Rockets on Saturday.
Irving has averaged 24.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and 1.2 steals in 35.9 minutes per game over 39 appearances this season.
Prior to being traded by the Lakers, Davis averaged 25.7 points, 11.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 2.1 blocks, and 1.3 steals in 34.3 minutes per game over 42 appearances. He's set to participate in the all-star game in a few weeks. Davis will be wearing No. 3 in Dallas and is under contract through the conclusion of the 2027-28 season as he signed a three-year/$186 million extension with the Lakers in the summer of 2023 that kicks in next season.
Davis is still recovering from an abdomenal strain that he suffered towards the end of January. Irving is back in the lineup after missing the loss to Cleveland with a shoulder injury.
The Full Breakdown Of The Luka Doncic Trade
Mavericks: Anthony Davis, Max Christie, 2029 Lakers first-round pick
Lakers: Luka Doncic, Maxi Kleber, Markieff Morris
Jazz: Jalen Hood-Schifino, 2025 Clippers second-round pick, 2025 Mavericks second-round pick
READ MORE: Lakers reportedly convinced Mavs to take lesser trade due to riskiness of Luka Doncic
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter