Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving Among Leaders for All-Star Game Voting
The NBA announced the early returns from All-Star Game voting on Thursday afternoon, with two Dallas Mavericks seeing heavy representation.
Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving are two of the four highest vote-getters among guards in the Western Conference. Doncic is second with a little over 870,000 votes, and Irving is in fourth with 503,000.
Doncic has made five straight All-Star Games, but that is in jeopardy as he'll miss nearly all of January with a calf strain he suffered on Christmas. While there is no games played restriction for the All-Star Game, fan voting is only 50% of the weighted process. Player and media voting account for 25% each as well.
Kyrie Irving is an eight-time All-Star but hasn't appeared since the 202-23 season after he had just been traded to Dallas. He's had a mostly healthy start to the season and has had a tremendous season, averaging 24.3 PPG on nearly 50/40/90 shooting splits.
The All-Star Game will be on February 16th in San Francisco's Chase Center. Voting is open until January 20th, with the starters being revealed on January 23rd and the reserves announced on January 30th. Votes can be placed here.
