Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, Ja Morant, & More Out for Mavericks-Grizzlies
The Dallas Mavericks and Memphis Grizzlies will face off in a Southwestern Division showdown in Tennessee on Monday night. But both teams will be missing their top stars as part of a HEFTY injury report. If both teams could be punting a game, it'd be this one.
Luka Doncic remains out with his calf strain, though we're nearly two weeks removed from when he sustained the injury and a little over three weeks away from him being re-evaluated.
Kyrie Irving will be out for the second game in a row for Dallas, though this time, he's listed with a "lumbar back sprain" after being out with an illness against the Cavaliers on Friday. Dallas said they'd be careful with his workload with Doncic out, and this absence could be related to that.
Dallas also remains without Dante Exum, who is still recovering from right wrist surgery in the preseason. Kessler Edwards and Jazian Gortman have G-League designations for this game as well.
Then there's Memphis. Their injury list starts with Ja Morant, who has an AC joint sprain in his right shoulder and is out for this game. He hasn't played since December 27th, making this the fifth game in a row and the 17th game overall he'll have missed.
Marcus Smart, who played a big role in helping Dallas win the first matchup between these two teams, is out with a tear in his right index finger. This will be the eighth game in a row he's missed.
Memphis will also be without Santi Aldama (left ankle sprain), GG Jackson (right fifth metatarsal repair), Luke Kennard (right hamstring soreness), and Vince Williams Jr. (right ankle sprain).
Key starter Desmond Bane is doubtful to play on Monday with a left ankle sprain. He played 35 minutes on Friday against the Warriors. Fan favorite Yuki Kawamura is probable to play with a left AC joint sprain.
