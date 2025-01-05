Which Maverick Desperately Needs to Break Out in 2025?
The Dallas Mavericks have lost four straight games and are down Luka Doncic for at least most of the month. With Doncic on the shelf for a calf strain, other players are needed to step up. It was expected that Kyrie Irving would be the main man, but he's missed a few games recently, and Dallas needs to give him some help. So which player needs to break out in 2025?
Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report recently tackled this question for every team, naming Dereck Lively II as the Maverick that "desperately" needs to break out this year.
"Following a 2023-24 campaign in which he finished sixth in Rookie of the Year voting, it looked like a monster sophomore season was coming for Lively," Swartz started. "The 7-footer has been good this year (8.7 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.6 blocks) but can still get into foul trouble, which has led to a restriction in minutes (24.1 a game). Getting through the West will be even more challenging this year for the Dallas Mavericks, especially with the Oklahoma City Thunder looking like the title favorite of the conference. A leap from Lively would go a long way in helping Dallas make the Finals once again, especially if he starts shooting threes and becomes more disciplined defensively."
Lively has been a true difference-maker when he's been on the court, but that's been the issue. He's dealt with some minor injuries, and his fouling issues put him on the bench early most nights in favor of Daniel Gafford, who doesn't have the same ceiling.
As Swartz alluded to, there was also some hope that Lively would be able to start shooting threes this season, but that's yet to happen. He's practiced them in warm-ups and the form looks good, but they don't feel confident enough in it yet for him to take them in the game.
