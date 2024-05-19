Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving React To ESPN's Grade For Irving Trade Following Game 6
The Dallas Mavericks beat the Oklahoma City Thunder Saturday evening in Game 6 to advance to the Western Conference Finals, their second appearance in the West Finals in the last three seasons. After the game, one of the reporters asked the superstar duo of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving to reflect on the grade ESPN gave the Irving trade in the 2022-23 season: D.
Doncic was shocked at first, asking to clarify "D?" Then they both laughed before Doncic responded with “I don’t think we care. We enjoy playing with each other and this team. We don’t really care what other people have to say.”
At the 2023 trade deadline, Dallas dealt for Irving and Markieff Morris in exchange for Dorian Finney-Smith, Spencer Dinwiddie, a 2029 first-round pick, and two future second-round picks. It was seen as a huge risk; Irving had worn out his welcome with the Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets and was on the move once again, with many people seeing him as someone difficult to deal with off the court.
Irving, who scored 22 points in the Game 6 clincher against OKC, has been nothing short of phenomenal for the Mavericks, both on and off the court. He's provided veteran leadership for a young Dallas squad and has given Doncic a true superstar option to play alongside him. His steadying presence keeps the players with a level head at all times and he's had success at all levels. The city and organization have welcomed him with open arms and he's reciprocated and has extended his perfect record in close-out games in the NBA Playoffs.
Dallas will face the winner of Game 7 between the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference Finals, starting Wednesday night.
